Crossing Guard Recovering After Being Hit by Car

LODI -- A 68-year-old Lodi crossing guard is recovering, after family members say she was hit by a car while helping a teacher cross the street.

It happened right when school was letting out at Lodi Middle School on Tuesday.

Since then, family says Joyce Henifin has undergone surgery for a broken hip.

Joyce's husband says his wife is attempting to walk - but still has a hard time breathing after her surgery Thursday afternoon.

He says his wife has a long road to recovery after this accident- that may take months of healing.

The gates to Lodi Middle School are locked now as cars speed through the intersection of West Vine Street and Cortez Way.

It's the same intersection where Leon Henifin says his wife spends her days helping kids cross the street.

"She's had several close misses before with people coming through there and not stopping," said Leon.

However, on Tuesday, her routine for the past four years came to a halt, when she was hit by a car.

"She called me and said, ‘oh by the way I got hit and I’m going to the hospital,’" said Leon.

Police say one car was rear ended by another - causing the lead car to hit Joyce.

The accident - just one block away from where a family of six were struck and killed in their car by a driver under the influence back in 2013.

"The staff and the city know it's a dangerous intersection," said Leon.

The Lodi school district issued a statement, saying,

"Mrs. Henifin is a valued member of our school community and we look forward to her return. We will continue to work with Lodi Middle School staff and students to ensure their well-being and safety."

But Leon says more needs to be done to slow cars down.

"If the drivers aren't paying attention, or trying to get by or speeding just puts the kids in danger and like you see put my wife in danger," expressed Leon.

Police say no arrests were made in this accident.

The family says Joyce is expected to recover but it may be months before she is able to return to work.