Five Suspects Arrested in Auburn AT&T Store Robbery

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff’s Department arrested five suspects for the robbery of an AT&T store in north Auburn Friday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., four suspects stole cellphones and cash from the store on Willow Creek Drive before leaving in a sedan.

A deputy in the area attempted to pull the vehicle over on I-80 but the driver fled. The sedan exited the freeway at Newcastle and several suspects fled into the Chantry Hill neighborhood.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested at the car and four others were located within a few hours.

In total, Sacramento resident 21-year-old Kwame Swain and four juveniles — two 17-year-old males and two 15-year-old males — were arrested for the robbery.