FOX40 has gathered a list of local haunted house attractions to help you celebrate Halloween the spooky way.
HALLOWEEK: Hometown Haunt Interactive Map 🎃
-
Hometown Hero Anthony Sadler Flies with Thunderbirds
-
Rainbow Appears During Moment of Silence for Aretha Franklin in Detroit
-
Black Cat Blast Halloween Costume Party Fundraiser Preview
-
Kids in Wheelchairs Equipped with Halloween Costumes Fit for a Superhero
-
‘Hocus Pocus’ Returns to Theaters for 25th Anniversary – Just in Time for Halloween
-
-
Doctor Caught Watching Child Porn at Work Will Get His License Back
-
Movies with Big Al
-
Street Soccer Event Brings Fun to Sacramento While Addressing Issues Affecting the Homeless Community
-
Relax: A Skull-Shaped Asteroid is Not Headed for Earth This Halloween
-
Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival 2018
-
-
Halloween Sales
-
Your Weekend, October 18
-
Iowa Launches New Website in Search for Mollie Tibbetts