Husband of Murdered Del Paso Heights Woman Claims Innocence in Jailhouse Interview

SACRAMENTO — The husband of a 26-year-old mother of two who was found dead Thursday spoke out for the first time Sunday in a jailhouse interview.

Eddie Tillman held his face in his hands when asked about his wife’s disappearance.

“When I found out I was shocked but I wasn’t surprised cause she always does this,” Tillman told FOX40. “We get into arguments all the time and she always leaves the house and it wasn’t nothing new.”

The 24-year-old was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail Saturday night, two days after his wife, Candice DeAnda, was found dead. He faces a felony murder charge, according to Sacramento County Main Jail booking logs.

Sacramento police have not confirmed Tillman was arrested in connection with his wife’s murder. A person of interest was arrested on unrelated charges.

“Never told me what I was being arrested for, they just arrested me in San Francisco,” Tillman claimed. “They said they think that I have something to do with my wife going missing.”

The mother of two was reported missing back on Tuesday.

Tillman says his wife would often leave the house for days without letting him know.

“I didn’t feel like she was missing cause she always talks to other guys. She threatens to go with other guys, so I felt like that’s what she was doing,” he said.

A neighbor told FOX40 he heard an altercation then a woman crying at the Branch Street home she shared with her husband and two young children just days before she disappeared.

“Right now I’m trying not to think about it so much because they’re blaming it on me and my daughter’s out there,” Tillman said.

Tillman was not sure when he last spoke to his wife but says a mutual friend called him concerned. That’s when he says his wife’s father filed a police report saying she was missing.

Meanwhile, Tillman was maintaining his innocence, pleading for his release so he can take care of the 8-month-old daughter the two shared.

“People that know me and Candice, like they know how we are together as a family,” Tillman said.

Tillman is due in court on Tuesday.