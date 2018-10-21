Man Shot and Killed by Davis Woman in Her Apartment, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Davis police say they have arrested a woman and are charging her with homicide.

Her name is Haley Gilligan, a Davis resident, who police say shot and killed a man inside her apartment around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. However, police couldn’t say why.

“We really don’t know, that’s what we are trying to determine. We know that they knew that each other,” said Lt. Paul Doroshov with the Davis Police Department.

However, late Saturday afternoon, Sacramento based attorney Mark Reichel said Gilligan is his client. He added that the 35-year-old man found dead inside the apartment was dating Gilligan on and off but at the moment, the two were on a break.

According to the attorney, Gilligan texted her mom saying the man broke in and that she shot him. Davis police could not confirm that.

“Detectives are going to listen to 911 tapes and go through that whole process to see what the initial information was and how does it add up throughout the investigation,” said Doroshov.

Neighbor, Kyle Odum, says he’s lived nearby for “about five years,” and seeing a crime scene down the street is something he’s never witnessed before.

“No there’s never been any caution tape in the neighborhood that I’m aware of. It’s surprising for sure,” stated Odum.