Modesto Police: Suspected DUI Driver had Her Children in the Car when She Crashed

MODESTO -- Modesto police say around 11:30 p.m. Saturday a woman crashed her vehicle on 8th Street.

No one was hurt when investigators say the woman hit a "fixed object." In fact, no visible damage could be seen near the row of food trucks where it happened.

Police say when they talked to the woman, named Kianna Pugh, she appeared intoxicated.

Police also report Pugh had three of her kids in the car at the time of the crash. All of them were under 4 years old.

Some people FOX40 talked to Sunday said parents who put their children in danger should be punished to the furthest extent of the law.

"The maximum, yeah absolutely. Like that’s unacceptable, I don’t even know how people get off doing that," said Devin Hill.

"Putting other people in jeopardy, that’s not right," said Milo Diaz. "It’s hard to even think of something like that."

Pugh was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment, according to police.

As for the kids, Modesto police say they were taken into protective custody.

Police add Pugh was driving on a suspended license. It had been suspended because of a prior DUI.