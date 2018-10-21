YouTube Star Leaves $10K Tip for Server at North Carolina Restaurant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A YouTube star left a $10,000 tip for a North Carolina server after he went to the restaurant and ordered two waters.

The News & Observer reported that it happened Saturday at Sup Dogs restaurant in Greenville, a favorite spot among East Carolina University students.

FOX40 sister station WGHP reports the YouTuber known as Mr. Beast left the tip, so he could film her reaction. The video has not been posted to his channel as of early Sunday afternoon.

“I literally didn’t think it was real,” the server told the paper. “I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds. I was shaking and just kept asking Bret, ‘What is this?’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me.”

The server said she plans to keep a portion of the tip but wants to split it up with the rest of her staff.

“I was so blessed to have that money,” she said. “I mean, most of us that work at Sup Dogs are broke college kids and that’s going to help me out so much. We got to all split it up, which will help a lot of people.”

Mr. Beast is from North Carolina and is known for giving away large amounts of money in his videos.