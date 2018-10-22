Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 21st Annual Sacramento Arts Festival—the best ever in quality and variety—returns to the Sacramento Convention Center October 26–28. This festival has become not only the premier art and craft show in the Central Valley, but is also one of the top art festivals in the country.

Strolling through the festival, attendees can shop from a vast selection of extraordinary art and contemporary craft. Visitors can choose from ceramics, clothing, decorative fiberworks, furniture, glass, gourd art, jewelry, leather, metalworks, paper, stone, woodworks, drawings, oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, sculpture, photography and two and three dimensional mixed media.

More info:

21St Annual Sacramento Arts Festival

Friday-Sunday

Sacramento Convention Center

SacArtsFest.com