California Civil Rights Group Calls Federal Plan Another ‘Attack’ on Transgender People

SACRAMENTO -- What started as a leaked memo has led to a nationwide movement to defend the rights of transgender Americans.

"This absolutely falls in line with the pretty heartless attempts by this administration to attack transgender people," said Equality California Legislative Director Alice Kessler.

The Trump administration is considering limiting the federal government’s definition of someone's sex as solely male or female, adding that they're "unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with."

That's according to a leaked Health and Human Services memo published by the New York Times and confirmed by President Donald Trump Monday afternoon. The policy, Trump confirmed, was written back in spring.

"They have a lot of things happening with respect to transgender right now. You know that, and we’re looking at it very seriously," Trump said.

"It would essentially erase transgender and gender non-conforming people from having any protections under federal law," Kessler told FOX40.

Kessler says that narrow definition leaves out nearly 1.4 million transgender Americans.

The leaked memo has sparked protests and social media campaigns.

While Kessler considers the potential policy an attack, Gina Roberts, a transgender Republican delegate, said it is more of a distraction from the upcoming midterm elections.

"Like a shiny object to get everybody talking about something else," Roberts said.

Roberts says while the president has not been a strong advocate for transgender people, she supports him.

"I think he’s used us as a political pawn on a couple things but, overall, I appreciate the job he’s doing for our country," Roberts said.

Though she doesn't support the idea, she says if it became policy it wouldn’t result in any rights being taken away.

Many Republicans in California see this as a toxic issue and most would not comment on it.