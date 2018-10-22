Faculty, Students Demand University of the Pacific’s President be Fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Faculty, students and University of the Pacific alumni are demanding the firing of 10-year President Pamela Eibeck.

"A lot of students are upset. The costs that they were told that they would have to spend coming in is not the cost that they end up paying," said student leader Connor Lemmon.

Hundreds of students called for Eibeck’s firing just days ago and in a "no-confidence" resolution shared with FOX40, faculty members demanded the same. They accuse Eibeck of ineffective leadership, financial mismanagement and lack of fiscal transparency.

Lee Neves, an alumnus, says he’s been in contact with faculty and questions the president’s decisions.

"I was a big athletics booster," Neves told FOX40. "She has now set them up to fail. She has hired an athletic director who is in way over her head."

"It’s unfortunate that the anxiety that causes has resulted in somewhat of a personal attack on the president," said Kevin Huber, chairman with the University of the Pacific Board of Regents.

Huber says the university has a wonderful staff but he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with their claims.

"The university, financially, is strong. So I have to say I’m not sure I agree with the things that were presented in the resolution," he said.

On a tense campus, some students, such as Grant Kirkpatrick, counted the small wins.

"The significance there isn’t the .2 percent. The significance is that the board disagreed with the president," Kirkpatrick said.

He said Eibeck was calling for a 3.2 percent increase in tuition while students wanted a 3 percent hike.

"The regents listened, we actually adjusted the proposed increase down," Huber said.

Even though tuition is going up by 3 percent next fall for undergraduate students, some say it’s a small victory -- .2-percent victory to be exact.

Still, the tuition will rise.

"It very much feels, to a lot of students, the administration doesn’t care that tuition keeps increasing," Lemmon said.

The faculty will continue to push for Eibeck’s removal.

"We’re hopeful that we can get through this and that the faculty will look to more productive solutions than the present resolution," Huber said.

The faculty is expected to vote on the no-confidence resolution in early November.