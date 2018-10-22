Today is the Last Day to Register to Vote in California for the Nov. 6 Election

SACRAMENTO — Monday, Oct. 22 is the final day to register to vote or switch parties ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

You can register online or by mail, as long as your form is postmarked by Oct. 22.

To register online, click here.

The DMV will be able to sign up voters after much controversy over the last few months. It announced an extra layer of review when signing up people to vote.

Prior to the change, voter information would automatically be sent to the Secretary of State’s office. Now, the DMV says they will look at a representative sample and review manually before sending the info in the secretary of state.

Just a few weeks ago, an audit showed 1,500 customers may have been registered to vote by mistake — none of which were illegal immigrants.

So far this year, there have been more than 100,000 customers affected by DMV voter registration software issues.

Several Republicans have called for a halt of motor voter and new leadership. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has agreed in asking the DMV to have an independent audit. They are hoping the new changes can ensure legal citizens are on the voter rolls.

Find out your voting status by visiting the secretary of state’s website.