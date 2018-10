Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- On Sunday, one Turlock boy got a new Halloween costume and a souped-up ride thanks to a nonprofit and some local volunteers.

Ashley and Cameron Goeppert applied through the nonprofit Magic Wheelchair to have a special costume built for their 8-year-old son, Cash, who has spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

The family was matched with some Lathrop High School and be.NEXT teachers and students, who created an RC monster truck for Cash to ride around in.