7 Deadly Sins Science

Grab your friends and head to Powerhouse Science Center for a night of wickedly good fun at After Hours Science! Learn more about the terrifying science behind the 7 deadly sins while sipping on adult beverages. Science-themed costumes are highly encouraged. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the door. Your ticket includes one complimentary beverage and light snack foods.

This is an adults only (21+) event, proper ID will be required to attend.

More info:

After Hours Science: 7 Deadly Sins

Thursday

6:30-8:30pm

Powerhouse Science Center

3615 Auburn Blvd.

(916) 674-5000

PowerHouseSC.org