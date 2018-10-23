Fire Damages Home Along Turlock’s Christmas Tree Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A Turlock Fire battalion chief’s dash camera captured the moments after neighbors say an explosion and flames pushed through a home’s garage roof.

"Kind of crazy. One of those TV moments, just like a whoosh. The smoke was there but then, finally, the flame arrived; you could feel the heat," said Thomas Mackey, who called 911.

Mackey says he saw the frantic faces of the family trying to escape their home Sunday night.

"Put my daughter down and started running towards the house and as I did the front door burst open," Mackey said.

The now damaged home is a part of Turlock's Christmas Tree Lane.

FOX40 spoke to the family and they shared a picture of their well-lit and decorated house from last year. Above all else, their home was a place where memories were made.

The family says they are eternally grateful their kids, even their pets, made it out safely. They’re especially appreciative to the firefighters. On Tuesday, they released the following statement:

"We would just like to let everyone know that we made it out safely. We would like to thank all of the first responders that came to our side in this time of need. We would also like to thank everyone who has helped us during the fire and helping us get through it now. The firefighters from all four towns worked so well together it seemed as if they had worked together their whole life."

"In responding to that fire and making sure they’re OK safely, that’s our number one priority," said Turlock Fire Capt. Kevin Tidwell.

Tidwell said crews worked hard to protect the rest of the home and did their best to save the family’s belongings.

"Fire department pulled out all the stops," Mackey said. "We ended up having 10 engines from four different fire districts."

Even though the home is fenced off and damaged, neighbors still plan on decorating. They will be putting lights along the fence. They want to let the neighbors know they are there for each other and the Christmas spirit will live on.

The family said they also plan on hanging lights and adorning ornaments in honor of the people who helped in their time of need.

"It would be an honor for them to pay tribute to us. We appreciate that, we don’t expect it," Tidwell said.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.