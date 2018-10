Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4-18. Located in both Auburn and Roseville, CYT offers singing, acting, dancing and specialty classes. CYT produces three Broadway-style musicals each season at both locations and offers summer camp as well!

More info:

Footloose the Musical

Nov 2-10

Valley Springs Church

2401 Olympus Drive Roseville

(916) 623-4343

CYTSacramento.org