Join us at the 2nd Annual Gibson Ranch Pumpkin Festival, every Saturday and Sunday September 29-October 28, 2018. Enjoy our 2-acre pumpkin patch, hay rides, kiddie train, pony rides, bounce houses, animal observation, straw bale maze and pyramid, family-friendly games, character meet-and-greet, and a juggling act! We continue to grow each year!

More info:

Pumpkin Festival

Saturday & Sunday

11am-6pm

Gibson Ranch Park

8556 Gibson Ranch Rd Elverta, Ca

(916) 806-3868

ThePumpkinFestival.com