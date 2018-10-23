HALLOWEEK: How to Choose a Safe Costume for Your Pet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with Joan Stone from Camp Bow Wow Fair Oaks learning the safest ways to let your pets in on the Halloween fun.

Dressing up your pet for Halloween can be harmful. Costumes should not constrict the animal's movement, hearing or sight, or impede their ability to breathe, bark or meow. Also, it may be helpful to try on costumes before the big night. If your pet seems distressed or shows abnormal behavior, don’t bother.

Before your pet participates in any Halloween activities, take a closer look at his or her costume and make sure it does not have small, dangling or easily chewed-off pieces that they could choke on. Also, watch out for ill-fitting outfits which can get twisted on external objects on your pet, leading to injury.