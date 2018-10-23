One Injured in Collision Between Big Rig, Limo near Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A big rig rolled over after it collided with a limousine on Interstate 5 near the Sacramento International Airport.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. on northbound I-5 near Airport Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

One person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A vehicle accident North Bound Interstate 5/South of Airport Blvd was a big rig vs limousine with 1 minor injury. The big rig rolled over. The cargo was non hazardous and 1 lane blocked pic.twitter.com/8VgWCPBPlw — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 24, 2018

The fire department reports the big rig was not carrying any hazardous materials when it rolled onto its side.

One lane was blocked on the interstate around 10:20 p.m.

