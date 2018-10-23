One Injured in Collision Between Big Rig, Limo near Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A big rig rolled over after it collided with a limousine on Interstate 5 near the Sacramento International Airport.
The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. on northbound I-5 near Airport Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
One person sustained minor injuries in the crash.
The fire department reports the big rig was not carrying any hazardous materials when it rolled onto its side.
One lane was blocked on the interstate around 10:20 p.m.
