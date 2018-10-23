People Line Up Across the Country for Historic Lottery Jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at a whopping $1.6 billion.

"This is the top U.S. lottery price, not only in the nation but we believe the single most lottery prize in the world," said Russ Lopez with the California State Lottery.

If you happen to win and win big there are two ways to collect. The first is through 30 annual payments.

"If you choose a cash option, you'll get $913.7 million," Lopez said.

Since Friday's drawing, ticket sales are at a frenzy.

"In a 15-second window at noon today, we were selling 700 Mega Millions tickets a second," Lopez said.

But remember, you can't win if you don't play.