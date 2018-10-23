Shopping Center Developer’s Plans for Massive Sign Goes Against City Laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- When the shopping center at the new Crocker Village near Sacramento City College is complete it will feature 230,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

With all the upcoming shops, the land's developer wants to advertise how to get there so people don’t take a wrong turn. The hope for developer Paul Petrovich is to erect a massive sign nearby.

Sacramento city law says signs can only be up to 35 feet high. The proposed advertising sign above Sutterville Road would be nearly twice that height.