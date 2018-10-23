The History and Haunts of Ione’s Preston Castle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONE -- It's the time of year when haunted houses seem to be popping up everywhere but one haunted house has been around for almost 125 years.

Over the years, at least 18 people died in the infirmary at Preston Castle and some of the inmates who lived there a century ago still hang around the grounds today.

The Preston Castle haunted house is already sold out this year but volunteers are already getting ready for their Olde Tyme Christmas event on Dec. 8. Tickets for that will go on sale in a few weeks and the castle is also open for tours and overnight stays on Saturdays throughout the spring.