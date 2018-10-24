Classmates Build Halloween Costume for Disabled Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Ill. -- Fifth-graders at Silver Creek Elementary School are making a special Halloween costume for a kindergarten student battling Apert syndrome, according to KTVI.

It`s a maker space at Silver Creek Elementary School trying to make a memorable Halloween this year.

Special education teacher Cayla Seaton got the spark of an idea online.

“Some parents have created just out of the box ideas for Halloween and it came to me that why can`t we do this for students in wheelchairs?” Seaton asked.

The Troy, Illinois grade school in the Triad District has a few students that use wheelchairs.

“He has Apert syndrome, which causes their bones to fuse prematurely,” says Jackie Bruns, mother of kindergartener Trae Bruns. “So, he`s had over 18 surgeries.”

On Tuesday, Trae was working alongside fifth-graders on his Halloween costume.

“Right now, we`re trying to make Trae and Wesley Halloween costumes since they didn`t get to do Halloween,” said fifth-grade student Kyra Stepzinski. “I know Trae didn`t get to do Halloween the last two years.”

“The last two Halloweens he hasn`t gotten to trick or treat,” Jackie Bruns said. “He`s either been in the hospital or been ill.”

The fifth-grade students started working in September to have his PJ Masks costume done in time for Halloween.

“I just want people to know that just because somebody looks different doesn`t mean that they`re not like the rest of us,” Jackie Bruns said. “He may look different but he likes to do everything everybody else loves to do.”

Tuesday afternoon, Trae was trying on his Cat Boy costume.

“We wanted to show that this is a community element,” said computer science teacher Sarah Phelps. “Maker spaces are meant to be a community fixture. So, to be able to use that to give back to other students and to work together and come together is the true nature of what we are trying to do.”