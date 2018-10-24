Dancing Goes Vertical at TwoPoint4 Dance Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Tony Nguyen started learning vertical dance a few years ago from the woman who created it in the Bay Area.

The art form has since taken Nguyen all over the world to perform but now he's is bringing vertical dance to Sacramento and he's teaching local dancers how to take their movement from the floor to the sky.

The TwoPoint4 Dance Theater has been training for their first aerial performance next week and they're already setting their sights on new backdrops for their unique art form.

The director of TwoPoint4 says they will start offering vertical dance workshops next year.

Their next show is called "The View from Here" and you can see it at Clara Auditorium on Nov. 2.