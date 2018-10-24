Elk Grove Seeks Artists for Public Artwork

ELK GROVE — The City of Elk Grove is looking for local, regional and national artists to submit work for a variety of projects.

Elk Grove’s City Center and Animal Shelter invite individual artists and teams of artists to submit their best work for display.

The city has issued a request for qualifications for a “music” sculpture at the Civic Center’s Commons, and outdoor and indoor installations, as well as wall hangings, for the animal shelter.

The public artwork is paid for by the city’s Percent for the Arts program, which sets aside a percentage for public art.

For the application and more information visit the city’s request for proposal page at http://www.elkgrovecity.org.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.