Martina is in the studio with John Rodriguez from Two Men and a Truck getting a look at some of the cool Halloween costumes you can make out of cardboard boxes.
HALLOWEEK: DIY Cardboard Box Costumes
-
HALLOWEEK: Halloween Facts, Morning Show Preview 👻
-
HALLOWEEK: How to Choose a Safe Costume for Your Pet
-
Black Cat Blast Halloween Costume Party Fundraiser Preview
-
Volunteers Build Monster Truck Halloween Costume for Turlock Boy
-
Bodies of 11 Infants Found in Ceiling of Shuttered Detroit Funeral Home
-
-
Bottles Made From Cardboard
-
Kids in Wheelchairs Equipped with Halloween Costumes Fit for a Superhero
-
HALLOWEEK: Ways to Keep Your Kids Safe While Trick-or-Treating
-
HALLOWEEK: Quick and Easy Makeup Looks for Halloween
-
‘Whatever It Takes’: Creative Videos Draw People to Arkansas Animal Shelter
-
-
Kids Surprised with Incredible Wheelchair Costumes at Comic-Con
-
Trailer Full of Nativity Program Costumes Stolen from Church’s Parking Lot
-
7 Deadly Sins Science