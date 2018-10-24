HALLOWEEK: Ways to Keep Your Kids Safe While Trick-or-Treating

This morning at 8:45, Jessica Briggs from Blog About It All will be in the studio with some gadgets and advice to help keep kids safe on a night out of trick-or-treating.

1. Lights, Lights, & More Lights

It is so dark at night, being visible is so important.

Light up trick or treating bag or bucket

Light up costumes and accessories

Glow sticks

Led light up bracelets – brighter than glow sticks and last longer.

Reflective Products – wristbands, ankle bands, similar to what runners use.

Reflective Tape – you can put on trick-or-treating bags or even costumes.

Flashlight

2. Cell Phone & Portable Battery Charger

Discuss GPS Tracking Apps

iPhones already have the Find My Friends App, where you can share your location.

You can also call your cell phone provider and some have a family locator plan option.

Other Apps

Other Apps My Family GPS Tracker – free

Life 360 Family Locator – free

Family Locator by Sygic – free

GeoZilla – monthly fee (7-day free trial)

Our Pact – monthly fee

Safe24 – monthly fee

3. Knowledge – Have a family meeting to discuss safety.