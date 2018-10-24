HALLOWEEK: Ways to Keep Your Kids Safe While Trick-or-Treating

This morning at 8:45, Jessica Briggs from Blog About It All will be in the studio with some gadgets and advice to help keep kids safe on a night out of trick-or-treating.
1. Lights, Lights, & More Lights
It is so dark at night, being visible is so important.
- Light up trick or treating bag or bucket
- Light up costumes and accessories
- Glow sticks
- Led light up bracelets – brighter than glow sticks and last longer.
- Reflective Products – wristbands, ankle bands, similar to what runners use.
- Reflective Tape – you can put on trick-or-treating bags or even costumes.
- Flashlight
2. Cell Phone & Portable Battery Charger
- Discuss GPS Tracking Apps
- iPhones already have the Find My Friends App, where you can share your location.
- You can also call your cell phone provider and some have a family locator plan option.
Other Apps
- My Family GPS Tracker – free
- Life 360 Family Locator – free
- Family Locator by Sygic – free
- GeoZilla – monthly fee (7-day free trial)
- Our Pact – monthly fee
- Safe24 – monthly fee
3. Knowledge – Have a family meeting to discuss safety.
- Don’t assume your children already know, go over safety tips
- Adult Supervision/ Designated Chaperone
- If you have older children going alone. Plan and review route, have a designated return time. Have a mid-point check-in plan.
- Only go to homes with porch lights on. Never enter a home or car for a treat.
- Make sure costumes fit properly no tripping, masks that don’t limit or block sight, no sharp accessories.
- Crossing the street safely, only at the crosswalk. Not assuming the right of way, making eye contact with driver making sure they see you.
- No horseplay near the street.
- Stay on the sidewalk, walk facing traffic.
- Never cut across yards.
- Checking candy with a parent before eating.