Local Company’s App Helps Capture Important Plays from the Sidelines

SACRAMENTO -- Whether at the youth level or high school level, capturing those special moments on the playing field has proved to be incredibly important to many.

Now, sharing those moments is as easy as using an app installed on your smartphone.

"It's a vehicle to deliver all those great plays that you're already capturing to an audience who is really eager to get that content," said Brian Dombrowski, co-founder of Fantag.

It's all done in real time.

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young is even part of Fantag's special advisory group.

Dombrowski used to shoot videos of entire games but found what parents and players wanted most are those moments that matter.

"To be able to reduce it to you have an app and as a fan you request that moment you want and it automatically gets pulled from my video, it's really helpful," Dombrowski said.

Fantag allows users to record live events and view the same play or the same highlight from multiple angles. All the cameras that are pointed on that play can now be put on one device.

"What's great is when I hit this button I am going to get a highlight from all the cameras that were capturing the action," Dombrowski said. "I don't need to connect with the other videographer or camera. Everything just syncs automatically and people who tag moments can get those in real time."

Fantag, which was recruited to move from the Bay Area by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, is now on the verge of exploding across the country.

"You know, having Fantag come to our community, you get a very inspired group of young professionals that have the ability to do great things," said CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council Barry Broome.

"The vision here is record everything and worry about nothing. If you film it, there's a way for you to get those valuable chunks of your video for yourself and to a broader audience," Dombrowski said.

Fantag is available in both the iPhone App Store or Google Play store for Android.