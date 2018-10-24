New Crack Glass Found at San Francisco’s Sinking Skyscraper

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco building officials have issued another violation against the sinking Millennium Tower after city-ordered inspection crews found another cracked window.

KNTV of San Jose reported Tuesday the latest cracked window was found during an inspection last week.

The television station first reported a window cracked unexpectedly on the 36th floor of the troubled high-rise over Labor Day.

Millennium officials and their consultants blamed an exterior impact of an unknown origin for that damaged window and not the tilting and sinking of the tower.

The downtown building has settled about 18 inches since it opened over a former landfill in 2009. Several engineering reports have deemed it safe.

However, homeowners have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city.