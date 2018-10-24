‘Ode to Muir’ a Film About the Sierra

Mae is in the studio with Jeremy Jones, a professional snowboarder known for big mountain freeriding, talking about the new film "Ode to Muir." The film follows Jeremy and Olympic Snowboarder Elena Hight as they trek through California’s pristine John Muir Wilderness.