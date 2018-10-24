Fire at Once Upon A Child in Arden-Arcade Ruled Arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Fire investigators say someone walked into the Once Upon A Child store on Howe Avenue last week and intentionally started a fire.

The fire gutted the store and a fire captain was injured in the response.

"It's all gone," store owner Lisa Murrieta-Brown said. "I have 18 employees. We're all out of jobs at the time."

Murrieta-Brown's question is why would someone want to burn her store.

"It's very disturbing that someone would think to do that. I mean there's children running around our store," she said. "Fire gives you second to react and a lot of bad could've come from this."

Fire investigators have their own questions, returning to the scene almost a week after the fire to comb through the damaged building.

"We have some video and some surveillance video of the scene. By looking through that we think we have a number of people who it may have been. But we are still looking through other evidence to determine the specific person and where we might be able to make contact," Metro Fire spokesman Chris Vestal said.

As investigators work to narrow down a suspect, Murrieta-Brown's focus is on rebuilding her store. She hopes to stay at the same location.

"This is my home. I love my store here," she said. "It’s a great area, it's a great location. So we’re trying to just do the best that we can to start from the basics and move forward.”

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the store reopen.