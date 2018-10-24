Sacramento Kings Bring Breast Cancer Awareness to the Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings dedicated Wednesday night's game against the Grizzlies to breast health awareness.

Breast cancer claims more than 41,000 lives per year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The Kings, partnering with Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation, collected donations to fight the disease and recognized survivors and their families at Wednesday's game. Messages were broadcast to fans about prevention, treatment and hope.

The Kings organization has been touched by breast cancer in many ways.

Coach and former player Bobby Jackson lost his mother to the disease in 2004. Superfan Barbara Rust, also known as "Sign Lady," is a survivor.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox's mother is also a survivor. He auctioned off a pair of game-worn shoes Wednesday and is donating $100 per personal assist completed at home games this season to Albie Aware.

Funds raised Wednesday and throughout the season will help provide free mammograms for Sacramento women, according to a Kings press release.

The Kings also donated 300 tickets for Wednesday's game to a Think Pink Granite Bay breast cancer awareness fundraiser last Sunday.

"We brought a whole bunch of people here to support breast cancer," said Kim Nash of Think Pink Granite Bay. "It was a wonderful donation, a wonderful event. We actually raised over $60,000 at our event last weekend and thanks to the Kings it was a huge success. And a lot of people are here to support breast cancer on behalf of that."

Sacramento City and Metro Fire departments also supported Kings Breast Health Awareness Night, parking their pink cancer awareness trucks outside the arena before the game.

"As fans are coming into the Kings game tonight we're handing them some stickers, we're talking to them about why it's important and really trying to bring some awareness to the issue that everybody needs to get out there," said Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal. "Everybody needs to know there's things they can do. And quite frankly, if you get detected early, you can actually treat breast cancer and other cancers quite successfully."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

FOX40 spoke with Rosalind Baker outside the arena. Baker was downtown for dinner, not the game, but was dressed in pink shirt and ribbon to recognize the importance of the month and honor her relatives lost to the disease.

"I think it's important that women understand that it doesn't matter what age, what your nationality is, it affects us all," said Baker. "And it's very important to get your mammograms each and every year."