Suspicious Packages Found Outside San Diego Union-Tribune Newspaper

San Diego police say boxes left outside a downtown building that prompted its evacuation had nothing suspicious inside them.

The San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper reports that police Lt. Kevin Wadhams says the packages contained one shoe, two children’s books, a football, one empty bag of chips and a hat.

The newspaper, an office of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and many other tenants was evacuated Wednesday morning after a police lieutenant spotted the packages.

The packages in San Diego were found after authorities discovered bombs and suspicious packages targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN.