Yolo County Judge Reinstates Sentence for Man who Killed Elderly Davis Couple

YOLO COUNTY — A Yolo County judge issued a ruling Wednesday saying 21-year-old Daniel Marsh’s 52 years to life sentence will be reinstated.

It has been a lingering five years for Sarah Rice and her mother, Vicky.

“We thought this was all done in September of 2014 when the conviction came in,” Rice said.

Back in 2013, Rice’s grandmother, 76-year-old Claudia Maupin, along with her grandmother’s husband, 87-year-old Oliver Northup, also known as Chip, were brutally killed in their Davis home.

Marsh, who was 15 at the time of the murder, was found guilty but later appealed his conviction as a result of Proposition 57.

“It was just another thing for our family to endure,” Rice said.

But on Wednesday, Marsh’s case was sent back to adult court, reinstating the now 21-year-old’s original sentence.

“I feel peace about today and I feel like I’ll be able to rest and my family will be able to rest,” Rice told FOX40.

Yolo County prosecutor Amanda Zambor says the victory may be compromised when Senate Bill 1391, signed into law back in September, goes into effect in January. SB 1391 prohibits anyone 14 and 15 years of age from being tried as an adult.

“If the appellate court rules that that applies to this case, then the judge’s ruling would be pretty much eviscerated,” Zambor said. “He would go to juvenile court and get out at the age of 25, which is in just about three and a half years.”

But Zambor said she is optimistic Marsh’s case will be excluded under the new law.

“Potentially 1391, if it’s upheld, would be retroactive for anybody not final on appeal,” Zambor said. “Today Daniel Marsh’s case is final. He has no more appeals left.”

While the family is staying hopeful, they’re lending their voices for other families putting up the same fight.

“1391 affects so many and at the end of the day I want to make sure that nobody else is forgotten,” Rice said.

The District Attorney’s office said Marsh may be eligible for parole by the age of 41.

FOX40 reached out to Marsh’s defense attorney but has not heard back yet.