The eighth annual Napa Valley Film Festival is taking place Nov. 7-11. Every year the festival transforms Downtown Napa into a glamorous set showcasing the best new independent films, finest food and wine, lively culinary demonstrations, pop-up markets and VIP receptions.

This year, "Accidental Climber" - a film about Jim Geiger's quest to become the oldest American to climb Mount Everest - will be showing.