Adopt a Pet: Sally

Animal ID#: A573119

Dog Name: Sally

Dog Sex: Female

Approximate Age: 10 years

Dog Size: M

A Little About Me: I am a total rock star and not sure how anyone wouldn't fall for me instantly. I have lovely manners, not in to all that puppy fuss and behavior because I am mature and done with that crazy stage. I am all about manners, so if you want a dog who is all-around amazing, I am your number one gal. Check me out today and see for yourself just how perfect I am.

In-home Information: Housebroken

I participate in shelter playgroups with: Gentle and light play dogs

Walk Rating: Walks well, needs reminders to check in with handler

Snuggle Rating: Lives for snuggling

Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn

Energy Level : Medium energy blend, needs some play prior to relaxation

Manner Level: I enjoy meeting new people and do so in a calm manner

My motivation is: Treat motivated

Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me

Personality: Rockstar, not much rocks my boat, handles new situations well