CHP Officer Found Dead from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer from the South Sacramento office was found dead Tuesday night, officials said Thursday morning.

Officer Sean Poore, a nine-year veteran of the CHP, was found in his patrol vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to CHP Captain Evan Robinson.

In addition to South Sacramento, Poore worked in the Marin and Solano areas along with the Academy and Capitol Protection Section.

The circumstances surrounding Poore’s death remain under investigation, Robinson said.

CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley issued a statement Thursday on Poore’s death: