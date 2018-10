Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Republican candidate for California Governor John Cox is going after his opponent, Democrat Gavin Newsom, as election day nears.

The San Diego area businessman will release a new campaign ad on Friday morning going after Newsom’s political record.

It cites issues like the rising costs in rent, food and gas, as well as poverty and homelessness.

This latest ad from Cox comes two days after a new poll from PPIC has Newsom leading the race by 11 points.