Firefighter Combat Challenge Comes to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- It's called the toughest two minutes in sports and now it has made its way to Sacramento. The 27th annual Firefighter Combat Challenge will feature firefighters competing in an obstacle course to find out who is the fittest ladderman in the world.
