Granite Bay Neighbors Offer Reward for Stolen Campaign Signs

GRANITE BAY -- Three homes in Granite Bay had campaign signs stolen -- all for the same congressional candidate, Jessica Morse.

The signs have since been replaced, but neighbors are hoping to find the thief.

"It's not a partisan issue, it's an American issue," Jessica Matthews, whose sign was stolen, told FOX40. "I was sad and then I was just really, really angry and upset."

Matthews says she discovered her sign missing last week, along with signs from two neighbors.

"The fundamental aspect of being American is our First Amendment freedoms," she said. "So when somebody comes and takes that freedom away from me by stealing my voice and taking my sign, it’s just serious."

And this isn't the first time this happened to Matthews. Her Barack Obama sign was stolen in 2008.

She filed a police report both times, but she wanted to do more.

"I talked to my neighbor and said I'm going to put up $1,000 to find any information that will find whoever is doing this. And she chipped in $500," Matthews said.

The $1,500 reward is a bit surprising to Placer County Sheriff's Lieutenant Andrew Scott.

"That, we don’t see too often. But it’s interesting," Scott said. "I think it just goes to show the passion people have for their candidates and political positions."

He says they’ve seen an uptick in reports of stolen signs for candidates on both sides of the aisle.

"There could be a fine and charges put on the person’s record," Scott said.

Mathews just hopes whoever took her sign will be held responsible.

"It's not good for our neighborhood, it’s not good for our country," she said. "It’s just wrong and it should be taken seriously."

The campaign for Morse's opponent, Tom McClintock, said stealing yard signs regardless of political party is wrong.