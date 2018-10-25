LAPD Responding to Suspicious Package at Building that Houses Sen. Feinstein’s Offices

(KTLA) — Investigators were responding to a suspicious package reported in West Los Angeles Thursday evening.

According to FOX40 sister station KTLA, the package was reported at a building on the 11100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 4:15 p.m., and a bomb squad was on scene by 6:50 p.m., L.A. Police Officer Ray Brown said.

However, Brown later said the package was determined to not be a bomb and did not give other information about what it contained.

An unidentified law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that the package appeared to be significantly different from the ones targeting high-profile political figures, particularly Democrats, in recent days.

Two explosive ordnance disposal trucks were seen parked outside Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s local offices, at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd.

The location is also near several other government facilities, including the West L.A. Federal Building and Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Brown said he could not confirm who the package was addressed to.

On Wednesday, a mail processing center in South L.A. was evacuated after authorities uncovered a package containing explosive materials that had been sent to Rep. Maxine Waters. Earlier in the day, a similar package addressed to the congresswoman was uncovered at a Maryland governmental mail facility.

The FBI is now investigating at least 10 packages containing suspected explosive materials sent in the past week to prominent Democratic figures who have been critical of President Trump, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and actor Robert De Niro.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips and Marissa Wenzke contributed to this report.