Prom for those with Special Needs age 14 and older. Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, hosted by Horizon Community Church.

February 8th, 2019 at Hutchins Street Square in Lodi

The TTF foundation’s vision is to provide an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

Night to Shine is: A worldwide movement. Changing Valentine’s Day weekend from simply a celebration of love, to a celebration of God’s love, for people with special needs. An unforgettable prom night experience. A celebration of the value of life. A night when all guests are kings and queens of the prom. Held simultaneously on one night around the world. Changing the narrative on how people with special needs are viewed.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining stations, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a karaoke room, a catered dinner, prom favors for each honored guest, a Respite Room for parents and caretakers and, of course, dancing!

This past February, 537 churches representing 33 denominations and 175,000 volunteers in 49 states and 16 countries came together on one night to celebrate 90,000 honored guests with special needs in what has become not just a nationwide event, but a worldwide movement, celebrating people with special needs. Each guest receives a crown or tiara because they are all kings and queens. This is a night not only for guests to shine, but for churches to shine, for volunteers to shine, and most importantly, for Christ to shine. The Tim Tebow Foundation is committed to celebrating people with special needs. To be a guest or guest buddy on February 8th, www.norcalnighttoshine.com

More info:

Nor Cal Night to Shine

Guest registration launches November 1st!

Date of event: February 8th

6-9pm

Hutchins Street Square -Lodi

(209) 745-0700

NightToShineNorCal.com