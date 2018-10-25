Police: Latest Package Sighting was False Alarm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Police Department says a report of two unattended packages at the Time Warner Center was a false alarm.

The NYPD had said it had evaluated the packages “as a precaution” on Thursday night.

As a precaution, the NYPD is currently evaluating a pair of unattended packages at the Time Warner Center Mall. More information will be released as it becomes available. — NYPD DCPI (@NYPDDCPI) October 26, 2018

CNN is located in the Time Warner building.

The building was partially evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the media company.

The NYPD encourages people to “continue to say something if you see something” in a tweet.

This is a developing story.