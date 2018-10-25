Propane Tank Explodes While Man Makes Butane Hash Oil in Stockton Garage

STOCKTON — A propane tank exploded Thursday while a man was attempting to create butane hash oil in a Stockton garage.

Just before 4 p.m., Stockton officers and firefighters went to Stern Place, where a home was on fire, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The fire from the explosion had destroyed a majority of the first floor of the home, the garage where the man was found and two cars parked in the driveway.

The police department says the man sustained major burns and has been transported to UC Davis Medical Center.