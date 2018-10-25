Roseville Police Searching for Two Wallet Thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The Roseville Police Department is trying to track down two women who have stolen wallets from people at several stores across Roseville.

They say many of those stores are in an area near Roseville Square off of Douglas and Harding boulevards.

Police say several businesses have contacted them about two women between the ages 20 and 30 stealing wallets out of shoppers' purses.

One of the women distracts the shopper while the other steals a wallet out of their purse.

So far, police have received at least five reports.

They have not released exactly which stores have been hit because it could interfere with their investigation.

The women were seen driving off in a dark grey Infinity G Series with a sunroof and no front license plate.

"So awareness is the number one thing to work on. Always look at your surroundings. If you can, downsize your wallet so you can fit all of your personal property into your pocket or something that you can wear on your body, but don't leave your purse in your shopping cart or leave it unattended," Rob Baquera with Roseville PD said.

Baquera also suggests keeping a record of everything that's in your wallet.

These reminders are important all year but police told FOX40 they expect these to see more of these crimes as we head into the holiday season.