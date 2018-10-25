Sacramento Police Hand Stephon Clark Shooting Investigation to District Attorney

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department reported Thursday investigators sent their finalized results from the shooting death of Stephon Clark to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation concluded seven months after the 22-year-old father’s death in his grandmother’s backyard following a police pursuit and officer-involved shooting.

Results from the police department’s investigation were sent to the DA’s Office and the California Department of Justice.

A total of 54 videos captured from police-worn body cameras and dash cameras, along with infrared helicopter footage of the moments leading up to and after Clark’s death, were released by the police department in March and April. The first two clips filmed from the body cameras of the officers who shot Clark prompted hundreds of protesters to take over Interstate 5 and downtown Sacramento.

In a statement on the investigation, the police department also says Clark’s cell phone was analyzed. Officers believed Clark was holding a firearm when they shot him. Investigators later said he was only holding his phone.

“We recognize that this incident has had a significant impact on our community, and that our investigation had to be as thorough and as open as it could be,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “That’s why we released more information than we ever have before, and why we took the time needed to be sure we found every fact available to us. I believe Mr. Clark’s family and our entire community deserve an accurate and comprehensive inquiry into the tragic events of March 18, and I believe we have done that.”

It is not known when the investigation by DA Anne Marie Schubert will be completed.