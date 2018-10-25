Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel back in time to Explorit's wild west, ghost town past to solve a gold rush mystery and help the Mace family save their horse ranch! Use physics to open the time portal and immerse yourself in the nineteenth century. Then return to Explorit's 21st-century lab to unravel the clues and solve the mystery. Analyze soil and mineral samples, decode a secret message, compare handwriting samples, and much more! Your sleuthing could change the course of history! Then drop by our craft room to make a souvenir to take home. Solve the mystery, win a prize!

The cost is $10 for children ages 3-17. Adults and children 2 and under are free. Registration is open now! To register, call 530-756-0191. Tickets will also be available at the door the nights of the event.

More info:

Spooky Science Nights

Friday and Saturday

6-9 pm

Explorit Science Center

3141 5th St., Davis

(530) 756-0191

ExplorIt.org