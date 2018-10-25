Suspect Hospitalized after Police Pursuit Ends in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A suspect was hospitalized Thursday following a police pursuit that ended in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department reports officers were flagged down by a female passenger in a car. It appeared she was trying to tell them she was being assaulted by the male driver, a police spokesman told reporters at the scene.

Around 2:30 p.m., the driver refused to pull over for an officer and sped away, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

#NEW: No info on a weapon at this time or relationship of suspect and woman. Police not releasing names at this time. Intersection will be closed while investigation continues. Suspect has life threatening injuries. . @FOX40 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) October 26, 2018

A brief pursuit ended at the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard, where the driver collided with two other vehicles.

The police department reports when officers approached the suspect’s vehicle they found he had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound either prior to or during the police pursuit. It’s unknown if the woman fired the weapon, according to the police department.

The suspect was taken to a local trauma center and has not been identified.

The woman was not injured and is being interviewed by investigators.

An unknown number of people in the other vehicles that were hit sustained minor injuries.

#BREAKING: At intersection of Travis and Dover in #Fairfield where police say after a pursuit – suspect vehicle collided with other cars. They say they found driver with gunshot wound. They say it’s not an officer involved shooting. Still awaiting updates. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/vWn12pwIbE — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) October 25, 2018

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing investigation.