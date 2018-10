Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Most homes on your block are probably decorated for Halloween. There are some pumpkins, maybe skeleton or some ghosts.

But Bill Mang's home on Pearl Drive in Rocklin is something else. Mang has been sculpting creatures for 25 years.

"I think what it is is Halloween is such a broad universe. You can do so much here," Mang said. "You can make monsters, spiders. So if you're a sculptor, there's ... you know, you can be really creative."