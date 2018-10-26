Bear Cub Gets Stuck in Vehicle, Mama Bear Rips off Door Handles in Attempted Rescue

TRUCKEE – Friday morning, the Truckee Police Department responded to an unusual call. A bear cub was stuck inside a truck while the mama bear waited outside of it.

According to Truckee police, the truck’s door closed behind the cub, locking it in and the mother bear out. Mama bear tried to free the cub but “broke the door handles off, leaving no way out for her cub.”

This morning TPD Officers responded to a 🐻 locked in a 🚙. A good reminder to always 🔒your doors. #livingwithwildlife #bearaware #bebearaware pic.twitter.com/YAYNCbv7vc — Truckee Police (@TruckeePolice) October 26, 2018

Officers used beanbag rounds to divert the mother bear away from the truck in order to free the trapped cub.

The Truckee police are asking that those viewing the video above to use it at a reminder to lock your doors to “prevent would-be burglars of any species.”