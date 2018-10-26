New Suspicious Packages Addressed to Booker, Clapper

Authorities have intercepted suspicious packages intended for Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, authorities said Friday.

The packages are the latest to be sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week.

The FBI said Friday that the package addressed to Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, was discovered in Florida and is “similar in appearance to the others.”

The package addressed to Clapper was found at a New York City postal facility, a law enforcement official said. A law enforcement official said the New York package was similar to the other packages.

This story is breaking and will be updated.